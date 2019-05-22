Latest Updates

Pose
Usain to play in Socceraid 2019

22nd May 2019 – Usain will put his football boots on again to play in the 2019 Socceraid for Unicef game which will be held at Stamford Bridge, London on...

BOLT Mobility launches in Paris

MIAMI and PARIS, May 15th, 2019 — Bolt Mobility, a mobility solutions company dedicated to revolutionizing transportation by providing simple, safe and sustainable solutions, announced today it will launch in Paris. Bolt’s...

Usain in Chile, Peru & Brazil with Puma

8th April 2019 – Usain travelled to Santiago, Chile, Lima, Peru and Sao Paolo, Brazil with Puma.  Video highlights –   INTERVIEW IN CHILE   MEETING THE PRESIDENT OF CHILE...

Usain launches BOLT Mobility Electric Scooter Brand

12thMarch 2019 – Today in New York Usain launched his latest business venture – BOLT Mobility Electric Scooters.  Bolt Mobility is the safest, most technologically advanced rider friendly personal electric...

Usain launches signature champagne – Mumm Olympe Rosé

24th January 2019 – Today in South Africa saw the launch of Usain’s new signature champagne in association with his long time champagne partner Mumm.  The champagne called ‘Mumm Olympe...

Usain opens Tracks & Records London

14th November 2018 – Usain’s restaurant chain ‘Tracks & Records’ officially opened it’s first restaurant outside Jamaica to add to the three Jamaican locations in Kingston, Ocho Rios and Montego...

Usain scores 2 goals in first start for the Central Coast Mariners

12th October 2018 – Usain Bolt scored two goals on his first start for the Central Coast Mariners as they got a dominant 4-0 win against Macarthur South West United...

Usain arrives in Australia to start football career

18th August 2018 – release from ccmariners.com.au Usain Bolt has officially touched down in Australia ahead of his indefinite training period with the Central Coast Mariners and addressed a strong media...

Usain launches Caribbean Climate Smart Accelerator

Usain joins the Central Coast Mariners

7th August 2018 – The Central Coast Mariners can today confirm that Usain Bolt has committed to an indefinite training period with the Club, with the aim to develop the...

Usain meets the Digicel staff in Gran Cayman

Olympic Games montage from the Evening Standard newspaper (UK)

With Jason Statham at the Premier of The Expendables 2

3 days to go….

Usain in London 2012

Usain opens the Hublot boutique in Miami

Puma event in New York

Cricket with Yuvraj Singh in India

World Tour 2014 – photos from Nissan and Puma events in China

Commonwealth Games 2014

