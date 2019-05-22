Usain to play in Socceraid 2019 May 22, 2019 22nd May 2019 – Usain will put his football boots on again to play in the 2019 Socceraid for Unicef game which will be held at Stamford Bridge, London on...

BOLT Mobility launches in Paris May 15, 2019 MIAMI and PARIS, May 15th, 2019 — Bolt Mobility, a mobility solutions company dedicated to revolutionizing transportation by providing simple, safe and sustainable solutions, announced today it will launch in Paris. Bolt’s...

Usain launches BOLT Mobility Electric Scooter Brand March 12, 2019 12thMarch 2019 – Today in New York Usain launched his latest business venture – BOLT Mobility Electric Scooters. Bolt Mobility is the safest, most technologically advanced rider friendly personal electric...

Usain launches signature champagne – Mumm Olympe Rosé January 24, 2019 24th January 2019 – Today in South Africa saw the launch of Usain’s new signature champagne in association with his long time champagne partner Mumm. The champagne called ‘Mumm Olympe...

Usain opens Tracks & Records London November 26, 2018 14th November 2018 – Usain’s restaurant chain ‘Tracks & Records’ officially opened it’s first restaurant outside Jamaica to add to the three Jamaican locations in Kingston, Ocho Rios and Montego...

Usain arrives in Australia to start football career August 18, 2018 18th August 2018 – release from ccmariners.com.au Usain Bolt has officially touched down in Australia ahead of his indefinite training period with the Central Coast Mariners and addressed a strong media...