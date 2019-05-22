Latest Updates
Usain to play in Socceraid 2019
22nd May 2019 – Usain will put his football boots on again to play in the 2019 Socceraid for Unicef game which will be held at Stamford Bridge, London on...
BOLT Mobility launches in Paris
MIAMI and PARIS, May 15th, 2019 — Bolt Mobility, a mobility solutions company dedicated to revolutionizing transportation by providing simple, safe and sustainable solutions, announced today it will launch in Paris. Bolt’s...
Usain in Chile, Peru & Brazil with Puma
8th April 2019 – Usain travelled to Santiago, Chile, Lima, Peru and Sao Paolo, Brazil with Puma. Video highlights – INTERVIEW IN CHILE MEETING THE PRESIDENT OF CHILE...
Usain launches BOLT Mobility Electric Scooter Brand
12thMarch 2019 – Today in New York Usain launched his latest business venture – BOLT Mobility Electric Scooters. Bolt Mobility is the safest, most technologically advanced rider friendly personal electric...
Usain launches signature champagne – Mumm Olympe Rosé
24th January 2019 – Today in South Africa saw the launch of Usain’s new signature champagne in association with his long time champagne partner Mumm. The champagne called ‘Mumm Olympe...
Usain opens Tracks & Records London
14th November 2018 – Usain’s restaurant chain ‘Tracks & Records’ officially opened it’s first restaurant outside Jamaica to add to the three Jamaican locations in Kingston, Ocho Rios and Montego...
Usain scores 2 goals in first start for the Central Coast Mariners
12th October 2018 – Usain Bolt scored two goals on his first start for the Central Coast Mariners as they got a dominant 4-0 win against Macarthur South West United...
Usain arrives in Australia to start football career
18th August 2018 – release from ccmariners.com.au Usain Bolt has officially touched down in Australia ahead of his indefinite training period with the Central Coast Mariners and addressed a strong media...
Usain joins the Central Coast Mariners
7th August 2018 – The Central Coast Mariners can today confirm that Usain Bolt has committed to an indefinite training period with the Club, with the aim to develop the...